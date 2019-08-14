Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.12

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 4002726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.
KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.
About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
