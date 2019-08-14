Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.12

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 4002726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 94.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

