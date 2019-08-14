KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,702,300 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,343,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

KREF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. 406,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 637.35 and a quick ratio of 637.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 64.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

