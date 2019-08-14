Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,053 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,993,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,599,687. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.36%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.