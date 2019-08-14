Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 600,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Kimberly Clark worth $80,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.81.

In related news, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock worth $8,768,727. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.13. 42,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,584. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

