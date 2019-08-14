KickCoin (KICK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,795.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $53,795.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00268265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.01379904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00093440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,688,875,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,249,370 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, Mercatox, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.