Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 782,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 610,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,650,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,087,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $9.11 on Wednesday, hitting $361.55. 27,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $377.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

