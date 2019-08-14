Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $20,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 357,561 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,969,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 711,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 252,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,472,000 after acquiring an additional 197,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,209,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.36. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $496,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,166 shares of company stock worth $1,785,211 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.