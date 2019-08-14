Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Kimberly Clark worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 492,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,005,000 after acquiring an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $3,117,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,768,727. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

