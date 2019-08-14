Keybank National Association OH Has $33.86 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Phillips 66 worth $33,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,479,000 after buying an additional 1,181,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,421,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after buying an additional 793,875 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,920,000 after buying an additional 790,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,471,000 after buying an additional 674,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

PSX stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

