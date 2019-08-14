Keybank National Association OH Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $23,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 211.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.