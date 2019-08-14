Keybank National Association OH Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,620,000 after acquiring an additional 487,560 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,251,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.