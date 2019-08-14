Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Shares of KEG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 11,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,774. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Key Energy Services by 18.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 275,728 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.