Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Insider Brian Andrew Loucks Acquires 18,554 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KDP traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 2,075,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,806 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,141,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,792 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

