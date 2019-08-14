Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Insider Brian Andrew Loucks Acquires 18,554 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
KDP traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. 2,075,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
Featured Story: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.