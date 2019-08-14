KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 11,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,791. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.39. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on KemPharm from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

