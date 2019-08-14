Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 13,890 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,378.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 317,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

