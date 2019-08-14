Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 771,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,608. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

