Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after acquiring an additional 291,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,134,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,922,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.41.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

