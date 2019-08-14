Kambria Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (KAT)

Kambria (CURRENCY:KAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Kambria token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kucoin. During the last week, Kambria has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Kambria has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $320,954.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2016. Kambria’s total supply is 3,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,544,848 tokens. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io . Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network

Kambria can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kambria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

