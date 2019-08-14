Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KALU stock traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,961,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 293,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

