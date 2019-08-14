K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on K12 in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $27.94 on Monday. K12 has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.40.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

