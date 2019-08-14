Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 88,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of JNJ opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

