Johnson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 975,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after acquiring an additional 899,117 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 316,368 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

