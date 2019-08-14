Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monaker Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MKGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Monaker Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Monaker Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Monaker Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monaker Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 10,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,274. Monaker Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Monaker Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc, formerly Next 1 Interactive, Inc, is a technology driven travel and logistics company. The Company operates NextTrip.com, an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) industry. It operates through a segment consisting of various products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics, including destination tours/activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.