John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 426.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The stock has a market cap of $368.26 million and a PE ratio of -63.82.

In other news, insider John Geddes acquired 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £19,232.55 ($25,130.73).

MNZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 746.50 ($9.75).

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

