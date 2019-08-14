JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. 24,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

