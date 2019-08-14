Jeffrey W. Ubben Purchases 200,000 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AES stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 4,253,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,201. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $864,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 380.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
