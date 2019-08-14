Jeffrey W. Ubben Purchases 200,000 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 4,253,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,201. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $864,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 380.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.