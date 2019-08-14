Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

ESPR stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 390,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 75,165 shares during the period.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,208.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,386,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

