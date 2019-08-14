JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.25 EPS

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $2.25, Briefing.com reports. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. JD.Com updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.21. 7,550,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,715,436. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.