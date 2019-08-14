Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,861 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $181,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,029,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after purchasing an additional 856,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 259.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

