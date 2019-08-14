Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,035,252 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.47% of EOG Resources worth $254,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. 19,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

