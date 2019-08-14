Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.18% of Teladoc Health worth $198,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after acquiring an additional 230,937 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 977,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 240,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 887,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,924 shares in the company, valued at $40,612,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $549,877.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,248 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 417,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.47.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.