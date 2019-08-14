Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $213.49 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,028 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.74% of Consolidated Edison worth $213,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. 5,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,768. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

