Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $186.75 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of S&P Global worth $186,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.76. 11,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,768. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $262.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,418 shares of company stock worth $4,113,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.