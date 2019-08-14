Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,436,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 456,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $234,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

