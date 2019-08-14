Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,712 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $299,791.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,534.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xin Warren Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $384,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,289 shares of company stock worth $2,355,050. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

