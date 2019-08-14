Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,747 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 514.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $25.66.

