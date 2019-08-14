Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,120,769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,834,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $839,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.91.

NYSE COO opened at $338.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $654.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $984,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $3,785,876.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

