Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,972,000 after acquiring an additional 561,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 70.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 597,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,954,000 after acquiring an additional 247,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,414,000 after acquiring an additional 172,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,945 shares of company stock valued at $30,860,991 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

Iqvia stock opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.95.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

