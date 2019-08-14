Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.52% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,995. The company has a market cap of $917.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

