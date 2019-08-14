Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,893.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,560 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter.

UCON stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

