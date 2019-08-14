Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 970 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 127.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $163.46. 49,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,920. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $182.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.72.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,189 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

