Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 40,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA owned about 0.08% of Tellurian worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 376,699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 55,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. Gabelli initiated coverage on Tellurian in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

TELL traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,472. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.76. Tellurian Inc has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The company’s revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

