Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 207 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 104,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,203. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

