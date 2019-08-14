Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.52 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

