Jacobs & Co. CA Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,593. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

