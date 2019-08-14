Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 96.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 66.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

