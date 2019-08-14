Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

