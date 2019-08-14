IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading Down 25% Following Weak Earnings

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42, 1,415,759 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 477,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IZEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 77.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 246,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

