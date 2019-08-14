iXledger Price Reaches $0.41 (IXT)

iXledger (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One iXledger token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00006587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, iXledger has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. iXledger has a total market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $370,103.00 worth of iXledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00270670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01413347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00093221 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About iXledger

iXledger launched on July 11th, 2017. iXledger’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. iXledger’s official Twitter account is @iXledger and its Facebook page is accessible here . iXledger’s official website is www.ixt.global

Buying and Selling iXledger

iXledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iXledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iXledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iXledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

