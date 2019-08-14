ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF (BMV:REM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 255,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 452,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,231,000 after acquiring an additional 651,246 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,513,000.

ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF alerts:

Shares of ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51. ISHARES TR/MTG RL EST ETF has a 52-week low of $737.00 and a 52-week high of $905.50.

